scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Karan Johar, kids Yash and Roohi spotted at Mumbai airport as they return from London, watch the kids do a sweet ‘namaste’ to paparazzi

Karan Johar is back in Mumbai after spending some time in London. His chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 is all set to launch on July 7.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 3, 2022 2:47:41 pm
karan johar with kidsKaran Johar was seen with his kids Yash and Roohi at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was clicked as he returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a two-week vacation in London, UK. Karan was seen at the Mumbai airport along with his kids Yash and Roohi and also his mother Hiroo Johar.

Paparazzi captured the moment as the ace director-producer was seen with his family. Karan was, as always, seen in his stylish best as he wore an all-black outfit with a denim jacket and had his statement sunglasses on. The paparazzi interacted with Karan, and the doting dad was seen all protective about his kids as he responded to the questions.

Also read |Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer: Ranveer Singh reveals he has ‘sex playlists’, Sara Ali Khan says her ex is ‘everyone’s ex’

Karan also asked Yash and Roohi to say ‘namaste (hello)’ to the paparazzi with folded hands. While Roohi obliged Karan immediately, Yash was seen as a bit shy.

Watch the family video and photos of Karan Johar from the Mumbai airport:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)

karan with kids (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan with kids (6) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan with kids (6) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan with kids (6) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In other news, Karan also featured in a picture that’s been circulating on social media recently. The director-producer was seen posing with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan, ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji in behind the scene photos from the film set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Karan Johar had a gala time in London and we got to see his photos with mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh too. Karan is working with Alia and Ranveer in his directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

Karan is also making a comeback with a new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The show’s seventh season’s first promotional video landed recently and it features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha Prabhu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani as guests.

Best of Express Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...Premium
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a bodyPremium
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a body
More Premium Stories >>

Koffee with Karan Season 7 will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

space films
Beyond Rocketry The Nambi Effect, here are 10 must-see films on space
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement