Karan Johar, kids Yash and Roohi spotted at Mumbai airport as they return from London, watch the kids do a sweet ‘namaste’ to paparazzi

Karan Johar was clicked as he returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a two-week vacation in London, UK. Karan was seen at the Mumbai airport along with his kids Yash and Roohi and also his mother Hiroo Johar.

Paparazzi captured the moment as the ace director-producer was seen with his family. Karan was, as always, seen in his stylish best as he wore an all-black outfit with a denim jacket and had his statement sunglasses on. The paparazzi interacted with Karan, and the doting dad was seen all protective about his kids as he responded to the questions.

Karan also asked Yash and Roohi to say ‘namaste (hello)’ to the paparazzi with folded hands. While Roohi obliged Karan immediately, Yash was seen as a bit shy.

Watch the family video and photos of Karan Johar from the Mumbai airport:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In other news, Karan also featured in a picture that’s been circulating on social media recently. The director-producer was seen posing with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan, ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji in behind the scene photos from the film set.

Karan Johar had a gala time in London and we got to see his photos with mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh too. Karan is working with Alia and Ranveer in his directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

Karan is also making a comeback with a new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. The show’s seventh season’s first promotional video landed recently and it features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha Prabhu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani as guests.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.