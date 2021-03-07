scorecardresearch
Karan Johar shares ‘protective sister’ side of daughter Roohi Johar, watch video

Karan Johar shared a new video of his kids where Roohi can be seen singing a lullaby for brother Yash who is sleeping in her lap.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
March 7, 2021 8:59:30 am
Karan Johar kids video protective sister side of daughter Roohi Yash JoharKaran Johar's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are four years old. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar keeps sharing videos and photos of his kids Roohi and Yash Johar time and again. While we have often seen them roasting the ace director for his dressing sense, Karan shared a different side of his children last night.

In the shared video, Roohi can be seen singing a lullaby for brother Yash who is sleeping on her lap. In the clip, KJo’s mother and producer Hiroo Johar can be heard saying, “Ya toh maar-peet hoti hai ya toh itna pyar.” (Either they are constantly fighting or are caught showering love on each other).

The happy dad wrote along with the clip, “So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister…. ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side).”

See the new clip of Karan Johar’s twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar here:

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

KJo is a doting dad to his kids and his mother Hiroo Johar is also snapped by their side always. During the lockdown too, Karan Johar shared videos featuring his son Yash Johar and daughter Roohi Johar, under the series which he titled – #LockdownWithTheJohars.

See a few more photos and videos of Yash and Roohi:

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ace producer and filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash recently celebrated their fourth birthday.

