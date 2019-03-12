Karan Johar: Kalank is a labour of love

Karan Johar is looking forward to his upcoming magnum opus – Kalank. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the film is Dharma Productions’ first period drama.

At the teaser launch of Kalank in Mumbai today, KJo called Kalank “a labour of love”. He said, “It is a big day for us. It is very special. Kalank was born a decade and a half ago, but I am happy it has finally happened. I am happy with the story written by Shibani Bathija. It is a labour of our love. Abhishek Varman (director) has taken this ahead, and has made this film possible.”

Talking about getting such a power-packed star cast on board, Karan added, “I am very proud of our stupendous stellar cast. We have had our share of jokes and great experiences.”

Kalank also brings back Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on screen after decades. Speaking on the same, Karan said, “They are actors. They read the script and said yes for the film, just like other actors.”

Kalank is touted as a “tale of eternal love”. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the lavish sets and resplendent costumes that inundates the film. We also saw how the makers have put the names of the female cast before the male actors in its credit slate.

Giving reasons for the same, Karan said, “We were brought to this universe by women. I have been brought up by some really strong women. And the women of this film are so great. Their prowess is something else. So we had to put their names first.”

Lastly, Karan also heaped praise on co-producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He said, “I thank Sajid Nadiadwala who is the king of mainstream cinema. I am thankful that we have collaborated on Kalank Collaborations are the future of the Hindi film cinema.”

Kalank is set to release on April 17.