When Karan Johar recalled how Kajol fell in love with Ajay Devgn in 10 days: ‘From being hysterical…’

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, considered one of Bollywood’s successful couples, have been married for over 20 years and are parents to two children, Nysa and Yug. Their love story is nothing less than one of the Bollywood films they starred in the 90s, as neither party were particularly fond of each other when they first met.

During an episode of Koffee with Karan in 2011, Karan Johar, who is also Kajol’s close friend recalled how he had seen their story unfold from the very beginning. “It was very funny, and she was with me, she was going for a Hulchul (their film together) outdoor. She was very nervous, and she said ‘I’ve never worked with this man, so call me, okay? I don’t know who he is.’ Suddenly a week later, she comes and says that she has made a friend, he’s wonderful and warm. Three days after that, she says that she was in love.” KJo asked Ajay Devgn then, “What did you do, to sweep her off her feet, from being hysterical about meeting you to shooting with you, to falling in love. That was quite a sweep.”

Ajay answered, “It wasn’t planned. It just happened. Before this schedule, we had shot once and it was my first reaction, why she was so loud and why she talks so much. Neither was I very fond of her before the outdoor, but I suppose things happen.” On whether he knew instantly whether she was ‘the one’, he said, “We took our time. We started seeing each other, like friends—we took six to eight months, and then a year and I started feeling she is the right person.”

When Karan Johar referred to his scandal-free professional career and how he steers clear of ‘temptations’, Ajay answered, “There are temptations, but you know where to draw the line.” On whether Kajol was an ‘obsessive-jealous’ wife, Ajay Devgn refuted the statement instantly and said, “No, she trusts me completely.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starred in several commercial hits and failures in the 90s, including Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and Raju Chadha. The star couple last worked together in the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.