Karan Johar unveils Jug Jugg Jeeyo new posters, Varun Dhawan says he’s feeling like a ‘newcomer’

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday unveiled the new posters from his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the family entertainer stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Adnani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The posters looks straight out of a wedding album with the actors dressed in their finest. There’s another photo of the cast dressed up in party outfits. It also features Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who’s making her Bollywood debut with the film.

“Aaiye, iss parivaar ka hissa baniye! A true family entertainer coming your way – with emotions and love. See you in cinemas on 24th June!,” Johar wrote.

Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. Thanking his team, the actor mentioned that he feels like a newcomer, given it’s his first film after the pandemic. Calling it a ‘long, tough, happy, emotional journey’, he wrote, “My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind . Let’s do this JMD rocks.”

Sharing a video montage of the posters, Anil Kapoor posted, “Family reunions happen to be my most favourite thing in this whole world, but I bet you have never experienced something quite like this one! So are you ready to come to THIS family reunion full of surprises with YOUR fam?.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark the comeback of Neetu Kapoor after a long break. The actor, in multiple interviews, mentioned how post her husband Rishi Kapoor’s death, her children asked her to return to work. She added that being on set became cathartic for her as it helped her be happy.

When the team wrapped up shoot, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself from her make-up room and said the experience of working on the film helped her regain confidence.

“Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience…made some Lovely friends… gained confidence which was so needed at that time..this movie will always be very special,” she wrote.