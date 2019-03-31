Have you seen these videos of Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff?

Karan Johar shared a fun clip of Bhuvan Bam while other stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput also shared videos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see the clips.

“#toodles at #YTFF with Titu Mama @bhuvan.bam22 !! What great energy! ❤️🔥! Bhuvan you are a star!!!!😎😎😎😎,” wrote Karan Johar sharing the video.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this clip with a caption that read, “Filmfare Middle East! Celebrating my 10 years in Bollywood!!”

Tiger Shroff shared a clip as well and wrote, “Just another day of flying around.”

Arbaaz Khan posted a new teaser of his chat show.

Shweta Tiwari shared a commercial of her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a workout video.