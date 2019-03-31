Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/karan-johar-jacqueline-fernandez-tiger-shroff-social-media-videos-5651403/

Have you seen these videos of Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff?

Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and a few more stars also shared videos on their social media accounts.

Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, social media videos
Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 10 years in Bollywood.

Karan Johar shared a fun clip of Bhuvan Bam while other stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput also shared videos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see the clips.

“#toodles at #YTFF with Titu Mama @bhuvan.bam22 !! What great energy! ❤️🔥! Bhuvan you are a star!!!!😎😎😎😎,” wrote Karan Johar sharing the video.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this clip with a caption that read, “Filmfare Middle East! Celebrating my 10 years in Bollywood!!”

Tiger Shroff shared a clip as well and wrote, “Just another day of flying around.”

Advertising

Arbaaz Khan posted a new teaser of his chat show.

Shweta Tiwari shared a commercial of her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a workout video.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan?
2 Nandita Das on Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai: Did it for nostalgia
3 Amy Jackson announces her pregnancy on Mother's Day