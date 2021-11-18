Sidharth Malhotra is Karan Johar’s Yodha in first look of Dharma’s new action franchise. See here

Karan Johar is staying in the Sidharth Malhotra business. The prolific producer on Thursday announced Dharma Productions’ ‘first action franchise’, which will be led by the actor. Titled Yodha, the first film will land in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

Karan attached a motion poster of sorts alongside the announcement. The clip began with a glimpse of a burning plane, before the camera zoomed in and focused on Malhotra’s character, wearing combat gear and looking ready for a fight. Johar wrote in his post, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

He had teased the announcement some days earlier, while also promoting the upcoming film Liger in parallel. Liger features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is currently in production.

Johar is also working on Brahmastra, which, like Yodha, is expected to spawn a franchise. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others, the first film has had one of the most tumultuous big-budget productions in recent memory. An indication of how long it has been since it began filming is the fact that Ranbir and Alia began dating at the start of shooting, and are now far enough into their relationship that they’re reportedly planning a wedding.

Johar and Malhotra have previously collaborated behind the camera on My Name is Khan; Malhotra made his acting debut with Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. Earlier this year, Dharma co-produced his war drama Shershaah, which debuted directly on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.