Karan Johar: I want to make a homosexual love story

Producer-director Karan Johar says he wants to make a homosexual love story. He was speaking at the recently concluded World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos.

Karan Johar, whose career has consisted mostly of romantic movies, noted that while there have been same-sex films like Dostana in Bollywood, it is time to make a heartfelt gay romance. He also said he would cast two leading actors in the film, though he has not decided yet who he would cast.

The few films that have explored homosexual romance and love have led to various controversies in India. The release of Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s Fire, starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das, resulted in groups like Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal storming theatres and hindering the film’s release.

Mid-day quoted the filmmaker as saying, “Being a leading filmmaker, I can make movies on the subject. I would love to make a homosexual love story and would want to cast two leading actors in the film. I don’t have in mind specific names of the actors I want to cast in the film, but I surely want to make such a film.”

Previously, while speaking to PTI, Johar had said on the sidelines of the event, “I’m so glad to represent here the Indian film fraternity which is such tremendous soft power. I am interacting with people here and talking about aspects that are important to our country and the fabric of our society and our industry, that is such a huge responsibility and I’m glad to represent my cinema here at Davos.”