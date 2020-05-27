Karan Johar hosts the sweetest rapid fire round

Karan Johar is spending time with his twins, Yash and Roohi. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar is spending time with his twins, Yash and Roohi. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Ever since the lockdown, Karan Johar has been keeping busy with his kids, Yash and Roohi. He has been making videos with them and sharing the same on social media with the title ‘Lockdown With The Johars’. The latest video in the series has him playing his infamous rapid fire round with his two kids.

The first question KJo asks is about Yash’s favourite person in the house. The little one says he likes himself and his sister Roohi the most. On being asked about the coolest person she knows, Roohi says it is her school teacher, Neelam.

Karan Johar further asks his three-year-olds whom they would like to play with next, AbRam or Taimur. While Roohi chose Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, Yash prefered Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam.

Sharing the video, KJo wrote on Instagram, “Rapid fire with the only guests i can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions … #lockdownwiththejohars.”

Recently, the filmmaker celebrated his 48th birthday with mother Hiroo Johar and his twins. Unable to follow the tradition of lavish birthday parties, Karan cut the cake at home and received many heartfelt wishes from his friends in the film industry.

On the work front, Karan Johar was set to start shooting for Takht when the coronavirus pandemic hit India. The historical drama stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

