Kunal Kapoor says he will marry Anushka Sharma, lock up Deepika Padukone on Koffee Shots with Karan. Watch

Karan Johar is back to brewing koffee on his couch that is infamous for stirring controversies and getting celebrities into trouble. It’s not time for Koffee with Karan yet, but the filmmaker-host has launched a special, Koffee Shots with Karan, with the cast of the Disney Plus Hotstar historical The Empire.

The special episode, featuring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami, released on Monday. Kunal, Dino and Drashti shared their experiences and anecdotes from The Empire shoot. Talking about one of the challenges of doing the show, Drashti shared that she had a tough time getting her Urdu diction right. On this note, Karan Johar asked the trio if their co-star, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, ever corrected their Urdu diction.

“I was never corrected before. Here, it was Urdu. Shabana ji corrected my diction the first day itself,” Drashti promptly replied. To which, Kunal added, “She did of the director also.” Drashti, who makes her digital debut with The Empire, opened up about adjusting to a subtle style of acting, a huge departure from the melodramatic expression of emotions on television.

“I have done TV all my life where you are asked to be loud. But here, my director would ask me, ‘Why are you moving so much? Why are you doing so many things?’ She would tell me to just be (subtle). It was a journey for me on this show. I would tell my husband that I think I just blinked my eyes and came back.” The actor even added that one change she would like to see in the television industry would be emphasis on natural style of emoting.

What’s a Koffee episode without the rapid fire? So, of course Karan Johar asked a host of provocative questions to the actors. To Drashti, the filmmaker named three of her co-stars– Vivian D’Sena, Gurmeet Choudhary and Dino Morea– and asked her to share whom she will behead, lock up and marry.

Without wasting any second, the actor replied, “I would behead Vivian D Sena, lock up Gurmeet and marry Dino.”

Karan posed the same question to Kunal with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma as the three options. “I think I would behead Alia, just out of envy, for how talented she is. I think that would definitely happen,” Kunal answered, adding, “Anushka, I would marry, but I think Virat would behead me. Deepika I would lock up, because things of value and beauty should be locked up.”

The Empire, created by Nikkhil Advani, is an adaptation of The Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. The show marks the directorial debut by Mitakshara Kumar with story adaptation by Bhavani Iyer.