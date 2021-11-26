Farah Khan accuses Karan Johar of ‘objectifying’ her in new ‘toodles’ video, he says, ‘Wouldn’t if my life depended on it’

Every time that Karan Johar works with his friends, he makes sure to keep his social media followers happy by sharing fun BTS videos. His now-popular ‘toodles’ series has seen the likes of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora and even Alia Bhatt pop by. And now, the filmmaker has featured choreographer-director Farah Khan, and her ‘pants’, in his latest video.

Karan shared the video from the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets. In the video, he indulged in light-hearted banter with Farah. Passing a comment on her clothes, he said, “Oh my God, Farah Khan, what are you wearing?” Karan focussed the camera on her printed black pants, and Farah shot back, “It’s the house of Zara meets south of Farah.”

Karan continued, “Oh, I love it. You’re so DTE,” before explaining that the acronym stands for ‘down to Earth’. In response, Farah said, “Everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci.”

Karan then moved on to Farah Khan‘s sunglasses, and said that she is ‘so brave to wear them’. Laughing at him, Farah pulled the glasses down, revealing her no-makeup look, and said, “You’ll be brave, I’ll remove them and show you.”

As the two laughed, Karan said that he loves Farah and her ‘brilliant sense of humour’. He once again pointed the camera at her pants, and said, “I love the way you can be so self-deprecating to yourself.” And when the choreographer asked why he is pointing the camera at her feet, he said, “Because I can’t get over these pants.”

Farah replied, “Stop objectifying me,” and Karan ended the video by saying, “I would never even if my life depended on it. Toodles.”

Earlier in the day, Farah had also taken to Instagram to share a video of Karan in a Gucci ensemble. She said in the video, “The entire house of Gucci is here,” to which Karan replied, “And it’s releasing at a theatre near you.”

The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is currently shooting in New Delhi. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.