Karan Johar hopes Brahmastra will be a ‘monetary success’ after trilogy is made

A lot has been said about the budget and box office collection of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While it was earlier reported that the film has been made on a massive budget of Rs 410 crore, the movie’s star Ranbir Kapoor later clarified that the budget was allocated for the entire trilogy. After 25 days of its release, the day when the makers announced that the film had made Rs 425 crore globally, producer Karan Johar was asked if the film was a monetary success and he said that he hoped it would be after the trilogy is complete.

Karan told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us.”

Karan Johar said that he was glad that the film had been accepted and that was a ‘massive stage’ in the creation of this universe. Praising Ayan Mukerji’s work, Karan added, “The way he has blended the modern world with mythology and has created an entire universe, that has never happened.” He further said that while Ayan’s ideas are inspired from fantasy films across the world, the story of Brahmastra is original. “Full marks to Ayan for creating this world which is completely original while his inspiration might be drawn from fantasy films across the world but I think this story is original. Everything about it is completely born within him and by him.”

At a recent event held by FICCI, Ayan had revealed that the film’s VFX budget increased almost three times after they started shooting the film. “I don’t think it was a lack of planning. For all the partners involved, including the VFX teams, what we were attempting for Indian films was very new. They didn’t know what they could run into,” he said.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan among others, Brahmastra has been declared as a success by the makers.