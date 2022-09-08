scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Karan Johar hints at Ileana D’Cruz and Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastein’s relationship

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, host Karan Johar suggested Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastein.

Ileana D'cruz, Katrina Kaif, SebasteinIleana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastein. (Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Koffee with Karan Season 7’s 10th episode featured Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The dynamic trio were all fun with a pinch of sass as they talked about their personal as well as professional lives. While Ishaan confirmed his breakup with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar hinted that Ileana D’cruz is dating Katrina’s brother Sebastein.

In a conversation with Katrina, Karan spoke about her birthday celebration in Maldives with her friends and family. He then enquired about Ileana’s connection with Katrina’s family, and said, “We don’t have to confirm that.”

He continued, “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I’m like ‘that moved fast as well.’” Katrina had no comments as she just laughed and before dismissing the conversation, she acknowledged Karan’s observation skills, saying he is like the “Eye of Sauron”.

Ileana D’Cruz joined Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration in Maldives and she was spotted in pictures posted by Katrina on her Instagram handle. The other attendees were Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Katrina’s sisters. After the celebration, she was also spotted with Sebastein at the airport.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz will soon make her web series debut. The actor has reportedly signed Applause Entertainment’s next web series. The title and other cast members of the series are yet to be revealed.

