Karan Johar hijacks Shah Rukh Khan’s performance at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar performed on “Kajra Re” at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar performed on “Kajra Re” at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar left the crowd cheering for them at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The trio performed on “Bole Chudiyan” from 2001 drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan performed at the event.

Kareena looked as pretty as her character Pooja (Poo) from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and KJo’s love for dance was quite evident as he recreated Hrithik Roshan’s steps.

Shah Rukh and Gauri performed on “Sadi Gali” from Tanu Weds Manu, and they were joined by Karan as they danced on “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli. The highlight of the performance was SRK’s moustache which he sported just for the performance.

The videos of Bollywood stars performing at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception went viral on social media. Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Armaan’s younger brother and actor Aadar Jain, matched steps with him on “Gallan Kardi” from the movie Jawaani Jaaneman.

Armaan and Anissa were also seen enjoying their wedding reception in a video shared by singer Gurdeep Mehndi. “Thank you so much @therealarmaanjain paji & @anissamalhotra for giving me this opportunity to perform for you all, had an amazing show last night God Bless You,” he captioned the video.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday.

