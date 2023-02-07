Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note as kids Yash and Roohi turn 6, shares video featuring AbRam, Taimur and Inaaya

Karan Johar‘s twins, son Yash and daughter Roohi, turn 6 today. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note he wrote for the two of them. Karan also shared a video from their birthday party that he hosted last week, which was attended by Bollywood’s youngest star kids including Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, Salman Khan’s niece Ayat, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur and Jeh, among others.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The filmmaker also thanked the party organisers for doing a fab job. Karan hosted his children’s birthday party on February 1.

Gauri Khan accompanied AbRam, Kareena Kapoor came in with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Sonha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya, Rani Mukerji with her daughter Adira, Farah Khan with her triplets Diva, Anya and Czar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza with their sons Riaan and Rahyl, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor along with their children Misha and Zain, Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Karan’s friends from the fraternity poured in their love and wished Yash and Roohi on their birthday. Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy birthday cuties ❤️,” Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wrote, “Happppppiest birthday babies!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” others to wish the twins were Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Dharma Production’s Apoorva Mehta, Amruta Arora and others.

Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017 on February 7.