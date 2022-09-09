scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Karan Johar has a tongue-in-cheek reply when asked if he looks for talent while casting: ‘Milta nahi hai’

Filmmaker Karan Johar was asked about criteria while casting in his films -- whether he looks for appearance or talent.

Karan JoharFilmmaker Karan Johar entertained the audience with his appearance on the show Case Toh Banta Hai. (Photo: PR Handout)

Filmmaker Karan Johar might have become accustomed to quizzing celebrities on his show Koffee With Karan, but when he appeared in the latest episode of Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai, he was the one who was being questioned. The filmmaker gave witty and hilarious replies to actor Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the Janta ka Lawyer in the show.

Riteish, who seemed to be having as much fun with Karan in the show, asked him what he is looking for while casting actors in his film — is it just good looks? Karan’s reply left everyone in splits. Riteish said, “Mujhe bataye ki aap jab kisi actor ko cast karte hai, do you just go for their good looks, good looks, and good looks (I have been told that when you cast an actor, you just go for good looks)?”

Answering confidently to his jibe, Karan said, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Aur kabhi kabhar I also go for talent, talent, talent, magar woh kabhi milta nahi hai (Sometimes I also go for talent, but never find that).”

Riteish pulled Karan’s leg with every question and especially with his habit of intriducing a love triangle in most of his films. Be is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of The Year or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the filmmakers is known to add to the drama with love triangles. However, Karan defended himself by saying, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil mein ek line hai, ‘Pyaar ka ehsaas tab hota hai jab koi teesra aa jata hai’ (There is a line in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which says the realisation of love happens with the arrival of a third person).”

Karan Johar Filmmaker Karan Johar appeared at the latest episode of Case Toh Banta Hai. (Photo: PR Handout)

Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media influencer Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s robes to decide the fate of the celebrities.

Meanwhile, Karan’s latest production Brahmastra released on Friday. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead has opened to positive response and is expected to perform well at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the pivotal roles.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:01:30 pm
