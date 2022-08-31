scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Sidharth Malhotra and Shershaah, Kiara Advani reacts: ‘Ye dil bhar gaya’

Karan Johar penned a note thanking Sidharth Malhotra fir bringing Shershaah to his production house. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war.

sidharth malhotra karan joharKaran Johar is all praise of Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo: Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note full of gratitude for actor Sidharth Malhotra and the entire team of the military drama Shershaah, which won big at the 67th Filmfare Awards. The filmmaker called it Sidharth’s victory and thanked him for bringing his passion project to him.

Sharing the film’s poster, Karan wrote, “Will always be eternally grateful to @sidmalhotra for bringing #shershaah to me! A film that he believed in so passionately! A film he performed so majestically! So brilliantly! Thanks Sid! This will always be the crown of both our careers!”

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah’s success: ‘It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed’

The filmmaker added how producing the film which is based on the ‘courageous’ life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war, was an “honour and privilege” for him and his partner Apoorva Mehta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Thanking all others who were involved in the making of Shershaah, Karan wrote, “We thank the Indian Army and the Batra family for their abundant love and support… VISHNUVARDHAN for his supreme story telling and detailed execution .. a director par excellence @somenmishra for standing tall and strong behind us through the journey! The gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for being the best ever! She was the soul of the film … @shabbirboxwalaofficial for being a super collaborator @azeemdayani for being the best curator of our outstanding music! So grateful to the entire marketing production and directions and PR teams at @dharmamovies for making the film so special!!! Sandeep Shrivastava for writing this brave tale with so much empathy and compassion! @baidnitin for just being the saviour we all needed to bring the film to its final lap! So so grateful!!!!! And a huge thank you to the team at @primevideoin for platforming our film so massively and brilliantly!”

Also read |Sidharth Malhotra’s nerve-wracking experience during Shershaah: ‘For Vikram Batra’s family, this isn’t just a film’

Celebrating his win at the Filmfare Awards 2022 that took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, Karan Johar concluded, “We won big @filmfare last night! And this is a SIDHARTH MALHOTRA victory all the way! As he began this journey for all of us at dharma… ye dil bhar gaya! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Karan’s emotional post for Sidharth got showered with love from Kiara Advani who dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Manish Malhotra too showered love on KJo’s post as he left many heart emojis in the comments.


Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. It charts the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War. Besides the war, Shershaah also focuses on Vikram Batra’s personal journey, focusing on his relationship with fiancee Dimple Cheema, played by Kiara Advani. The film was hailed as Sidharth’s career’s best performance.

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu and Thank God, a slice of life comedy.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:13:05 pm
