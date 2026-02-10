Karan Johar’s Govinda Naam Mera based on my alleged infidelity with wife Sunita Ahuja, says Govinda: ‘If we ever cross paths, I promise…’

Govinda is miffed with Karan Johar for allegedly "forcefitting his personal life" into his 2022 production Govinda Naam Mera, where Vicky Kaushal's character, fondly called Govinda, is cheating on his wife.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 10, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Govinda claims Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera was based on his personal life.Govinda claims Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera was based on his personal life.
Govinda is miffed with Karan Johar for producing Shashank Khaitan’s 2022 romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera, claiming that it’s based on him, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and the troubles in their marriage. He recently confessed he didn’t appreciate the force fitting of his personal life into a film, and vowed to give it back to the makers if they ever cross paths.

“Someone made a film on my name, Govinda Naam Mera. I think it was Karan Johar. In the story, the husband and the wife get into a quarrel because of the girlfriend. They start doubting each other. So, they try to forcefit someone’s personal life into a film,” Govinda alleged. He implied that if he ever bumps into the makers, he’d beat them up like Tamil superstar Rajinikanth bashed up goons in his movies.

“I promise if we ever cross paths, I’ll give them the Rajinikanth treatment in public. No misbehaving please! I request with folded hands, jokes don’t look good every time everywhere,” added Govinda in an interview with ANI. His marriage has been making headlines for several months now, mostly thanks to his wife’s truth bombs across multiple interviews and podcasts.

Backed by Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal as Govind Waghmare aka Govinda, a backup dancer in Bollywood who aspires to become a choreographer. He has a troubled marriage with Bhumi Pednekar’s Gauri and wants to divorce her so that he can marry his girlfriend and fellow backup dancer Suku (Kiara Advani). However, he’s stuck in the marriage because Gauri wants him to return the Rs 2 crore amount given to the husband at the time of the marriage as dowry. The film dropped directly on JioHotstar.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Sunita Ahuja had levelled allegations of cheating against Govinda, claiming he was in an extramarital affair with a younger woman. “Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladki aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Phir kya karte hain phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle, they need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don’t have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them),” said Sunita.

Also Read — Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn’t answer his calls: ‘I pointed the gun at them, asked them to leave’

Govinda told ANI in an earlier interview that Sunita is being influenced against him as part of a larger conspiracy. “A friend of mine had told me that there has been a conspiracy against you for a very long time. I kept quiet for over 15 years, thinking it must be my stars. I believe in prayers and spirituality. But when these things stay forever, it means someone is doing it on you. Sometimes, the family comes under the influence of someone’s well-planned conspiracy. Not everyone is Govinda,” he claimed.

