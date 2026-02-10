Karan Johar’s Govinda Naam Mera based on my alleged infidelity with wife Sunita Ahuja, says Govinda: ‘If we ever cross paths, I promise…’

Govinda is miffed with Karan Johar for producing Shashank Khaitan’s 2022 romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera, claiming that it’s based on him, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and the troubles in their marriage. He recently confessed he didn’t appreciate the force fitting of his personal life into a film, and vowed to give it back to the makers if they ever cross paths.

“Someone made a film on my name, Govinda Naam Mera. I think it was Karan Johar. In the story, the husband and the wife get into a quarrel because of the girlfriend. They start doubting each other. So, they try to forcefit someone’s personal life into a film,” Govinda alleged. He implied that if he ever bumps into the makers, he’d beat them up like Tamil superstar Rajinikanth bashed up goons in his movies.