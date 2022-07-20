scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Karan Johar gives ‘5 stars’ to Alia Bhatt’s Darlings: ‘Fun, hard hitting, engaging, all at once’

Karan Johar applauded Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Darlings on social media and gave it '5 stars'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 7:39:52 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt in a still from Darlings teaser.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Darlings. Sharing two posters of the movie, Karan applauded debutante director Jasmeet K Reen and called her a “bonafide veteran”.

KJo wrote in the caption, “A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour (dark and conversational) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard hitting and so engaging! All at once!” He added, “Take a bow Jasmeet what a debut!!!! Can’t wait to see more of your work!”

Karan Johar also congratulated Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew on their performances in Darlings and wrote, “@aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Darlings marks the first venture of Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan wrote a special message for the actor saying, “Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally!”

He further wrote, “@gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW!! What a PROUD film to green light!!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it’s a 5 star film!” The film is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Darlings teaser was released earlier this month. The movie will premiere on Netflix on August 5.

