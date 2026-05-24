Karan Johar gets emotional over David Dhawan’s retirement reveal: ‘No 1 man always’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently turned emotional while speaking about David Dhawan’s upcoming directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, revealing that it would mark the veteran filmmaker’s final film. According to Karan, David shared the decision with him during PVR INOX’s David Dhawan Film Festival.

Karan Johar’s on David Dhawan’s last film

Karan Johar shared an emotional note on his Instagram Story. It read,”Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration, he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire Genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment! What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity… There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always.”