Karan Johar gets emotional over David Dhawan’s retirement reveal: ‘No 1 man always’

According to Karan Johar, David Dhawan shared the retirement decision with him during PVR INOX’s David Dhawan Film Festival.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMay 24, 2026 03:54 PM IST
Karan Johar on David Dhawan last filmKaran Johar on David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
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Filmmaker Karan Johar recently turned emotional while speaking about David Dhawan’s upcoming directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, revealing that it would mark the veteran filmmaker’s final film. According to Karan, David shared the decision with him during PVR INOX’s David Dhawan Film Festival.

Karan Johar’s on David Dhawan’s last film

Karan Johar shared an emotional note on his Instagram Story. It read,”Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration, he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire Genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment! What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity… There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always.”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan says Kalank’s failure ‘shook’ him, father David Dhawan was disappointed

Karan Johar on David Dhawan last film Karan Johar on David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Photo: Karan Johar Instagram)

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, David Dhawan hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture. “I don’t think I should do more. Vo (Varun) to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar. This might be my last film. After this, I’ll just be Varun’s father. I will look after you..look after your family,” David said.

About David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

David Dhawan directed Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, Maniesh Paul, and Jimmy Shergill. Mouni Roy will be making a guest appearance in the film. It is slated to release on June 5.

Also Read | David Dhawan breaks down talking about son Varun Dhawan: ‘Everybody should have a son like him’

Talking about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun recently said, “The film is unapologetic, there are jokes which are out there, it’s very frontfoot. The film can be criticized for certain jokes as they have double-meaning jokes. There are all types of jokes.”

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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