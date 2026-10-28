Karan Johar fought with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor over release date clash, ghosted them

Earlier this year, reports emerged of a fallout between filmmaker-producer Karan Johar and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Now, on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan has confirmed that there was indeed a rift between the three, revealing that he was deeply hurt by both his proteges, whom he launched through Student of the Year and Dhadak, respectively. During the episode, Karan and his guests, Janhvi and Varun, were discussing their personal disagreements when the filmmaker brought up his own fallout with the two actors.

“What about when I fought with both of you?” Karan asked, laughing as he recalled the incident. Varun was quick to respond, saying, “Oh yeah, by the way, everyone should know this. In this room, there are two people who Karan stopped talking to.”

Karan agreed, covering his face with his hands. Varun continued, “He just ghosted us and stopped talking.” Pointing towards Janhvi, he added, “She knew you were fighting with her. I didn’t know you were fighting with me.”

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When Janhvi interjected to say that she knew Karan was upset with Varun, the actor explained that he hadn’t even realised there was a problem. “For one week, I don’t think Karan’s capable of fighting with me in my head,” Varun said.

Janhvi then revealed that Karan had called Varun a child, prompting the actor to correct her. “I called him a child,” Varun said, referring to Karan.

When a visibly surprised Karan tried to respond, Varun brushed off the comment, saying there was nothing to be offended about.

Why was Karan Johar upset with Varun Dhawan?

Explaining what had triggered the disagreement, Karan revealed that he was upset with Varun over a release-date clash. “One minute, I was releasing a film of mine and you came on that same date,” Karan said, questioning whether he was not entitled to feel upset.

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Varun defended himself, saying, “But, Karan, I told you that I might have to come on that date.” Karan, however, maintained that Varun had only indicated the possibility of releasing his film on that date, without confirming it.

“You said ‘might’ but you weren’t announcing a date. And I had to come, because there are no dates. And then you came on that date, and I was quiet. I didn’t reply. I didn’t pick up your call. I just didn’t reply to your messages,” he explained.

What hurt Karan even more, he revealed, was a message Varun sent him during the disagreement. “Then what got me really upset is when you sent me a message and said, ‘Stop acting like a child,'” Karan recalled.

Janhvi, who had been listening to their exchange, burst out laughing.

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Varun, meanwhile, remained unconvinced that his message warranted such a reaction. “But why is that so offensive?” he asked.

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He then joked about Karan’s efforts to look younger, prompting the filmmaker to clarify, “No, I never told you I want to look like a child.”

Karan went on to explain that, despite the love and friendship they shared, there were certain boundaries that Varun had crossed.

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“There is some kind of boundary. You can’t… that message. You were not even catching what I was trying to say,” he said.

Varun attempted to explain his perspective by comparing their relationship to the one he shares with his parents. He pointed out that he might tell his father or mother they were behaving like children, even though he shared a close bond with them.

Karan, however, stood his ground. “You can say what you want to your mom and dad. You can’t tell me,” he replied.

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor’s fallout was like a breakup

The conversation then shifted to Karan’s disagreement with Janhvi, which appeared to have taken a greater emotional toll on both of them after she walked out of his talent management agency.

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“We have behaved like it was a break-up,” Karan said, with Janhvi agreeing. Varun offered his take on the two disagreements, saying, “I feel yours was a real fight. Ours was a one-sided fight. But it wasn’t a fight.” Janhvi described the experience as one marked by considerable emotional pain. “There was a lot of pain,” she said.

Karan echoed her sentiments, explaining that the disagreement was less about a fight and more about the hurt both of them experienced.

“It was never a fight. There was a pain,” he said, adding, “I was hurt with both of you.”

Janhvi also shared how the fallout had affected her personally, revealing that she gained six kilos during the period when she and Karan were not speaking. She said she began losing the weight after they reconciled.

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Varun then claimed credit for helping the two resolve their differences.

“I solved your fight, by the way. I solved that fight,” he said.

When Karan asked him to explain what had happened, Janhvi revealed that she had continued sending the filmmaker laddoos even while they were not on speaking terms.

Varun then recounted how Karan’s birthday became the occasion for their reconciliation. He said he was initially not invited to the celebration but eventually managed to secure an invitation after changing his film’s release date.

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“I changed my release date basically. I changed it. I have a selfless heart,” Varun joked.

He explained that he believed two people who genuinely cared for each other should be able to put their differences aside.

“And I knew that, if Janhvi shows up and you see her, you would melt,” Varun said.

Karan readily agreed, saying, “Of course, I would.”

According to Varun, Janhvi had been upset about the fallout for a long time and was eager to resolve the differences. When she and Karan finally met at the birthday celebration, the two became emotional and teary-eyed, eventually breaking the ice and talking things through.

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Varun also recalled some of the dramatic things Karan had said when he was upset with him.

“You said things like: ‘It is not going to be the same now. A lot of people have disappointed me. But this, Varun… this hurt. This hurt me,'” he recalled.

Varun then quipped that Karan had turned into Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, saying, “You became Bachchan from K3G.”

Varun Dhawan hints that Arjun Kapoor is dating someone

Towards the end of the episode, the conversation took a lighter turn during the rapid-fire round, when Varun appeared to hint that Arjun Kapoor was dating someone.

The exchange began when Karan asked the guests to name a celebrity they would get a hall pass for from their spouses. Varun’s answer took an unexpected turn when he joked that Arjun gets one every day.

Karan pointed out that Arjun was not married and therefore did not need a hall pass.

Varun then claimed, “He is dating someone. Y’all don’t know?”

Both Karan and Janhvi appeared surprised by the revelation, while Arjun looked confused. Varun, grinning, urged him to acknowledge the claim by saying, “Say it.”

Arjun, however, denied that the observation proved anything.

“Just because you met somebody and took a photo…” he said, before adding that Varun was merely making assumptions.

Varun continued teasing him, asking why he frequently visited Alibaug. When Arjun pointed out that he lived alone and did not need to justify his movements, Varun joked that the Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) area was quite close-knit.

Arjun Kapoor was previously in a relationship with Malaika Arora for several years. The two reportedly ended their relationship in 2024.