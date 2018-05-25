Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Karan Johar: There is no concept of a weekend in my life

Birthday boy Karan Johar is having a gala time celebrating his special day. Karan has been flooded by a number of birthday wishes since morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 8:25:53 pm
karan johar Karan Johar is all set to direct a film next year
Birthday boy Karan Johar is having a gala time celebrating his special day. Karan has been flooded by a number of birthday wishes since morning. Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Mohanlal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to wish the filmmaker and producer.

The actor had recently revealed in an interview with the Hindustan Times that he would fly to New York for his birthday. This is the first big break that Karan has taken for a while from his work. “I am a workaholic in a good way. So, to me, my office is my playground while my house brings me peace of mind. Now, my kids’ nursery is my entire life and this is the way I divide my life. I work seven days a week as there is no concept of a weekend in my life,” Karan said in the same interview.

The last film that Karan had directed was the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma in the lead and was declared a hit. It was also said to be loosely inspired by Karan’s life. However, the filmmaker will soon be back in action with Netflix’s Lust Stories.

“I have locked a screenplay and I am going to direct a film around mid-next year. I look forward to casting for it as soon as I come back from New York,” Karan told the Hindustan Times.

In a media interaction on Lust Stories, Karan had got candid on the subject of love and lust as he said, “Sex is like love too, and these two feelings can coexist, but most of the times it is used or depicted in a wrong way that can have an effect on the society. This is what we collectively realised that we are not directors who would do anything insensitively, as we are sensitive filmmakers. We could make a good film with a bad story but never an insensitive one. We are a collectively responsible bunch of filmmakers here, just how every filmmaker should be. Lust cannot be always gazed upon with negativity, it is a bonafide emotion within you, and you must respect it.”

