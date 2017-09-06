Karan Johar and Farah Khan remember Yash Johar on birth anniversary

Karan Johar and Farah Khan shared throwback photos remembering Yash Johar on his birth anniversary. Karan Johar and Farah Khan shared throwback photos remembering Yash Johar on his birth anniversary.

It is Yash Johar’s birth anniversary today and son Karan Johar shared an old picture of his dad and shared his love for him through a beautiful note. Karan wrote, “He gives me strength….he completes me in every way….my guiding light…my god for life…..” The founder of Dharma Productions, Yash Johar died at the age of 74 on June 26, 2004, after battling cancer. The ace filmmaker gave blockbuster films like Dostana, Agneepath and Duplicate among others.

We know the love Karan has for his parents and thus the director, who is now a father of twins Yash and Roohi, has named his son after his father and his daughter’s name is an anagram of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo.

On Yash Johar’s birth anniversary, not only Karan but his bestie Farah Khan too remembered Yash Johar and shared a picture where we see Yash Johar posing with Farah’s mother Menaka Irani. Farah captioned the image as, “Yash uncle with my mom at the housewarming of the 1st house Sajid n I bought.. @karanjohar he was part of all our khushis and ghams..”

Karan too commented on Farah’s post and wrote, “He loved you Faru!!!,” and in a reply she posted, “@karanjohar as Did i…miss him.”

See the posts shared by Karan Johar and Farah Khan remembering Yash Johar on his birth anniversary here:

Karan in his book, An Unsuitable Boy, talked at length about his relationship with his father. The ace director said that if it was not for the support of his father, he would have never made it to the film industry. In his autobiography, Karan revealed how his father was his go-to person in every difficult situation of his life.

The happy-go-lucky Karan became emotional in the chapter where he mentioned about Yash Johar’s incurable illness and his demise. Not only Karan, Shah Rukh Khan too was heartbroken with the news then since he loved Yashji like his own father. Sharing SRK’s reaction Karan wrote, “He just wept and wept, as if from his core. He cried and said, ‘I’ve lost one father, I can’t lose another.'”

