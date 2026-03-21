Karan Johar dismisses K3G 2 rumours, says revival of Takht is ‘not on the cards’; hints at his next: ‘Nobody is talking about what I’m developing’

There has been some buzz around Karan Johar working on a sequel to his iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), with reports suggesting that the sequel could be a version of his shelved ambitious historical epic Takht. However, in a recent interaction, the filmmaker has dismissed all such claims. He also spoke about the possibility of Takht being revived in the future.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan addressed the possibility of K3G 2 and said, “There is no Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 and there is no derivative of Takht being made.” Talking about the reason why he can never imagine making a Part 2 of his iconic film, the filmmaker said, “I would never make a K3G 2 because I am not saying that it was the best film ever made, every film has its flaws, but what K3G has an abundance is nostalgia.”

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He added, “There are generations that has grown up, watching that films, they love the film, and I’m very grateful for the universe that I got to create a film that still lives on, and I am very proud and happy with it, but I will never mess with that nostalgia, that love that that film has received. It is also because you are setting yourself up for disaster if you are making a film like a K3G 2.”

Karan shared his thoughts on his ambitious project Takht and how it was shelved after two years of research. “And there isn’t a revival of Takht as of now on the cards, but that is a film I will definitely make while I can breathe and stand. I consider it the strongest screenplay that was developed with Sumit Roy, full credit to him. He is the writer of the film, and I believe it is the best piece of work in my career, and I hope to make that film one day.”

Karan also hinted at a future project and how he is keeping it under wraps. “What I am actually developing, nobody is talking about that, and thank god for that. In the garb of the K3G 2 rumour, the film that I am actually writing and developing, nobody has any idea about that.”

About Takht

Karan Johar had initially announced Takht in February 2020 with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film, at the time, was scheduled to release in December 2021. However, the pandemic cause dmany delays and the film was ultimately shelved.

At the trailer launch of Mirai, Karan had said, “I was going to make a feature film (Takht) that was historical. As a result of various circumstances, including the pandemic, production on that film was halted. I researched that film for two and a half years and wrote that film.” He added, “It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn’t make it at that time. So I did dabble. Every film has its own time and fate… So hopefully in my trajectory there will be such a film.”