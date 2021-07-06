Karan Johar to direct Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar announced his return to direction with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The love story will reunite Gully Boy lead pair Ranveer and Alia. KJo chose Tuesday to make the big reveal, that also happens to be Ranveer’s birthday. The film has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It will release in 2022.

Taking to his social media handles, Karan shared a teaser video for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is peppy and sets the mood for the flamboyant story. He wrote, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Sharing the same video, Alia captioned it as, “An exceptional love story with my favourite people! ❤️✨

Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” In another tweet, she said, “A love story that is going to be far from the usual, Rocky and Rani ❤️ Stay tuned at 2:00 pm to meet the rest of the parivar.”

Ranveer, on his part wrote, “A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

This comes a day after Karan shared a teaser to excite fans about his next outing, which comes five years after his last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh, who turned 36 on Tuesday, played the lead in Simmba (2018) which was co-produced by Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be his first collaboration with him at a directorial level.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year (2012) was helmed by KJo. She has so far appeared in Karan’s productions including Shaandaar and a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.