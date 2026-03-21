After Janhvi Kapoor’s exit from Karan Johar’s talent agency, filmmaker says he will ‘prioritise’ in-house talent over others

The recent move by Janhvi Kapoor from Karan Johar-led Dharma Cornerstone Artist Agency (DCAA) to Collective Artist Network has once again put the spotlight on the growing trend of actors frequently changing talent management agencies. Actors like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra have also moved on from long-standing associations, including YRF’s talent division, showing how fluid the business of representation has become in recent years.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Karan Johar gave his take on why today’s actors are more inclined to switch teams.

“The way I look at it is that I believe that social media, technology, and the constant noise around us make us very restless, very anxious, nervous. So we are dealing with an anxiety-ridden, anxious generation who want the validation of stardom very fast, and I don’t blame them because they are judged on a daily basis. When we started off in movies, none of us were the recipients of these kinds of judgment. The daily judgment that exists and surrounds this generation is exhausting and affects your mental health and state of mind. So I don’t blame any of them for making the kind of decisions they make in their career that I may or may not endorse, but I get it, I see what they are going through.”

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Karan Johar not sure whether his kids should take up this profession

Johar also admitted that the intense scrutiny actors face today has made him reconsider whether he would want his own children to enter the film industry. “So which is why, if you ask me, do I want my children to get into this profession, I can’t give you a resounding yes because I know how tough it is. I know how tough it is for the insider because of the kind of judgment that they come with because they are already starting with like a minus on the perception level of their existence. When I speak about this, I speak about this generation.”

Karan Johar calls talent management lucrative business

Despite the churn, Johar maintained that talent management remains a strong and profitable arm of his company.

“As far as talent management goes, it’s a very lucrative business for us, it’s a solid arm of the Dharma company’s family. Yes, it is a case of constantly moving parts. So there will be some talent who come to us and go; between the three leading agencies, there is always passing the parcel that is happening. Someone leaves and comes to us, someone who has been with us for the past two years wants to get a fresh start and go somewhere else. And many of them have tried to come back also. So it is a constant thing. The level of rooted, grounded way of being centered is what I think most of this generation struggles with, and the thing is that I don’t judge them for this, I empathise with them because I know what they are surrounded by. Every day, to pick up your phone and read something or the other about yourself can take a toll, and I really think that all of us are very susceptible to a meltdown on a daily basis, which is why I tell people to be in counselling, to do therapy, because if you are a celeb, are in the public eye on a daily basis, you will need an external support system which doesn’t always come from your family or your immediate siblings and close friends, you need a stranger’s perspective in your life.”

‘I will prioritise Dharma’s talent ‘

On the frequent switching of agencies, Johar likened it to the creative choices filmmakers themselves make.

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“It’s the way of the world and we have learnt to accept it. As a filmmaker, it is not that I am working with just one actor all the time, I also want to try different actors, different stories, different technicians. So every time somebody needs a fresher start, a different approach, a different mindset, it is fine and I am very happy. Anyone who has left our agency, I will always wish them well and also work with them. Many times they have left our agency and I still continue to work with them. There is no problem at all because I am not a talent manager per se, it is part of an arm of my company. I am a filmmaker first and foremost, and if somebody is needed for my film irrespective of which talent management agency they are in, I will not cast them on the basis of that. I will cast them on the basis of who I think is right for the role, but yes, as a production house I will prioritise our talent because I want to make sure they are part of the family in everything we do.”

‘Nobody is loyal in this business’

In an earlier conversation with Sarthak Ahuja, he described talent management as a “thankless job,” pointing to the lack of loyalty in the ecosystem.

“Every two years, people are shifting from one agency to another because they are so insecure that they feel we are time bound. Nobody is loyal in this business, actors just keep hopping and skipping. So you put two years of your life into a talent and they suddenly move somewhere else and then they don’t like it there and they want to come back to you. This is a vicious circle.”

This article discusses the mental health challenges, anxiety, and constant public scrutiny faced by actors in the modern entertainment industry. While these reflections are shared by an industry expert, they are for informational and editorial purposes only and should not be viewed as professional psychological advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or mental health struggles, we encourage seeking support from a qualified professional.

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