Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions locks Rs 250 cr deal to distribute Ramayana in India

As the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana nears its worldwide release in cinemas this Diwali in October, co-producers — Namit Malhotra’s DNGE and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations — have struck a deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to distribute the film across India. The two-part film is reportedly being made for Rs 4,000 crore.

Dharma Productions to distribute Ramayana in India

Dharma Productions got a massive investment a couple of years ago when Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India acquired a 50% stake in the production house for Rs 1000 crore. Dharma Productions has been instrumental in distributing tentpole pan-India films like SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action fantasy epic franchise Baahubali, Sankalp Reddy’s 2017 Telugu period war drama The Ghazi Attack, S Shankar’s 2018 Tamil sci-fi action film 2.0, and Koratala Siva’s 2024 Telugu action drama Devara: Part 1.