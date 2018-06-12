Dhadak producer Karan Johar: It is the responsibility of star kids to go beyond their name

Karan Johar was seen at the trailer launch of Dhadak, which stars late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Karan Johar was seen at the trailer launch of Dhadak, which stars late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was called the flagbearer of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut, recently said all the star kids he launches bear the responsibility of proving their worth to sustain themselves in the industry beyond their first film.

At the trailer launch of Dhadak, which stars late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, Johar said that people don’t realise that even star kids have to work hard and passionately to appeal to the audience.

When asked what is his biggest concern whenever he launches an actor from a film family, Karan Johar said, “That they go beyond their name and make an identity of their own. That’s our responsibility and even theirs.”

The filmmaker also added that everyone is quick to attach the word nepotism to actors from film families without realising that they are just kids.

Also read | Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter give us an innocent love story

He said, “Nowadays, there is so much debate about name, but people forget that even behind a name, there is passion and hard work. It’s not easy to face the camera and to come in front of the media. They are kids. And we put a label to them.”

“There is a word, it has run for two years. I wouldn’t even name it because I will be promoting the same concept. I will just say that people are here not because of that name but because of their hard work,” remarked the Dhadak producer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd