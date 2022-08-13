‘Not true at all’: Karan Johar denies Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comments about him prying into her personal life off-camera

Updated: August 13, 2022 10:56:59 am
Karan Johar clarified a comment made by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his show Koffee with Karan, when she suggested that he was just pretending to be tactful and not ask questions about her personal life on the show. After Karan said that he doesn’t want to ‘encroach’ by asking her about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, she said that he’d already asked her all about it off-camera.
In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked about the exchange, and he said that he only asks questions about topics that ‘are already in the public domain’.
“That was not true at all,” he said about Samantha’s comment. “We had a chat, and I knew that there were boundaries to respect, in anyone’s personal life. And let me tell you very honestly, I don’t cross any boundaries. I always ask people questions that are already in the public domain. Nothing that I will ask you will be something that I might know privately about you, or something that I’ve heard which is not meant to be disclosed on national television. I will only ask you if it’s out there, and I will ask it in a very casual, candid manner.”
Wtf😭 Samantha destroys karan in a second 😭😭#KoffeeWithKaran7 #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/odsnFbyCU1
— k🚬 (@itsKabir16) July 21, 2022
Karan said that he is ‘okay’ if his guests ‘deny it’. “The fun in the denial and the ask is what I’m really looking for,” he said, adding that he isn’t interested in ‘startling revelations’. On the show, Karan had admitted that he’d ‘met up casually’ with Samantha ‘and asked all the questions’.
Karan had asked Samantha if there were any hard feelings between her and Chaitanya, whom she separated from last year, and she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” She added that the situation was not amicable right now, “but it may be sometime in the future.”
