Karan Johar denies favouring Alia Bhatt amid nepotism allegations: ‘Guilty of conjecture’

Karan Johar is back with his talk show, Koffee With Karan, for the one last time. The filmmaker opened his final season’s first episode with the superstar Salman Khan, and later, joining him was the leading lady of the 90s and 2000s, Karisma Kapoor. During their piping hot conversations, the roles were reversed when Karisma played a rapid fire with the host, Karan Johar.

The series of questions reflected on his Koffee With Karan journey. The Shakti: The Power (2002) actor asked Karan who all played safe in the last season, and he responded with “everybody.” When asked, who should’ve played safe, he immediately took Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s name, saying, “Hardik Pandya should have played safe,” and Salman Khan nodded in unison.

While there are several episodes churned out in the previous eight seasons that grabbed attention, the host was asked to pick one as his favourite. Within a blink of an eye, Karan shared that he “loved” Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma‘s episode, and it’s his “all-time favourite” episode.

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It was an uno reverse moment for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) director when Karisma played the ‘what if he woke up as’ series with him. Firstly, she began with Karan Johar’s closest friend, Shah Rukh Khan, and his answer seemingly left Salman Khan mighty impressed, who was seen smiling gently. Karan said, “If I woke up as Shah Rukh Khan, I would call Karan and say, ‘Can you direct a film with Salman and me?’”

Also Read: Salman Khan says he will have children one day, opens up about staying unmarried: ‘My decision’

Next name was director-producer Aditya Chopra, whom Karan Johar assisted during Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), and Karan cheekily replied, “I’d give a press conference, so that everybody knows that he exists,” Agreeing with Karan’s answer, Salman also couldn’t stop laughing. For the unversed, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are also first cousins.

It did not end here, Karima also added her sister-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s name. While Karan took a moment to think about the answer for this one, Salman quipped, “I’ll go back to bed with Saif.” Meanwhile, Karan continued, “I would look in the mirror and say, ‘Kaun hai vo, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahin dekha? Who is he?’ (Who is the one who didn’t turn to look at me even once?). Salman brought attention to his answer, saying that Kareena would go back to bed with Saif. Karan then explained to the Tubelight actor, “But that would be me na.” Salman understood and Karisma carried on with the rapid fire segment.

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More often than not, Karan Johar has been accused for favouring Alia Bhatt, and addressing this accusation on the couch of Koffee With Karan, he gave his last word. Karisma asked Karan, “Which word are you most guilty about using on Koffee with Karan – conjecture, nepotism or Alia Bhatt?’ To which, Karan responded by denying the claims that he favours Alia, “The conjecture that I use the nepotism card on Alia Bhatt.”

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt with his directorial, Student of The Year (2012) along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The filmmaker has, on record, stated that he has a very paternal feeling towards Alia. While Karan has directed Alia in two of his movies, SOTY and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, she has starred in five films by his Dharma productions, namely, 2 States (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Dear Zindagi (2016), Kalank (2019) and Jigra (2024).

While Dear Zindagi and Kalank were co-produced by Karan, the 2024 film, Jigra, marked Alia and Karan’s association as co-producers, featuring Vedang Raina.