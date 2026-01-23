Karan Johar defends Varun Dhawan after he gets trolled for his smile in Border 2, calls out content creators: ‘Noisemakers and clickbait-seeking’

Varun Dhawan was recently trolled over his smile in his film Border 2. The actor even addressed the trolling, embracing the memes with humour on social media. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in Varun’s support. In an Instagram post, he slammed “noisemakers” and “clickbait-seeking” content creators, and lauded Varun’s war drama.

Karan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Has to be said… the reason why it’s called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct!”

The filmmaker added, “You can troll an artiste for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like … truth will always prevail!”