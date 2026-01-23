Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Karan Johar defends Varun Dhawan after he gets trolled for his smile in Border 2, calls out content creators: ‘Noisemakers and clickbait-seeking’
In his latest Instagram post, filmmaker Karan Johar defended actor Varun Dhawan against trolling over his smile in Border 2.
Varun Dhawan was recently trolled over his smile in his film Border 2. The actor even addressed the trolling, embracing the memes with humour on social media. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in Varun’s support. In an Instagram post, he slammed “noisemakers” and “clickbait-seeking” content creators, and lauded Varun’s war drama.
Karan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Has to be said… the reason why it’s called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct!”
The filmmaker added, “You can troll an artiste for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like … truth will always prevail!”
Check out Karan Johar’s Instagram Story:
Meanwhile, Karan Johar also heaped praise on Border 2. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, “Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot winner!” He also tagged other cast members, including, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and the makers.
Varun Dhawan was particularly targeted for his smile in Border 2’s trailer and songs, with netizens questioning whether he was even suited for a war drama. Hitting back at the criticism with humour, the actor went live on Instagram and said, “I know my smile is trending.” During the session, he even taught singer Vishal Mishra his signature smile.
