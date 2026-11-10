Karan Johar defends Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda over trolling: ‘Who are you?’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda after their appearance on Koffee With Karan attracted considerable criticism on social media. The newly married couple opened up about their relationship during the October episode of the chat show, but their candid revelations soon became a subject of online scrutiny.

Reacting to the backlash, Karan said there was a difference between expressing an opinion about celebrities and crossing the line by passing judgements on their relationships. He also addressed the growing culture of online criticism, pointing out how celebrity appearances are increasingly dissected for clicks, views and engagement. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the filmmaker said everyone was entitled to an opinion but had no right to dictate how a couple should conduct their marriage.

Karan Johar asks trolls not to drag Rashmika, Vijay’s families into criticism

Defending Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar said people were free to have opinions about public figures but should not extend their criticism to family members who were not part of the conversation.

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He told The Hollywood Reporter India, “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem. Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family? You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don’t demean their families. Their families weren’t on that couch.”

Karan also spoke about the criticism Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh faced following their appearance on Season 8 of Koffee With Karan. Their revelations about their relationship and marriage had triggered extensive discussions, with several people dissecting their personal choices.

Calling the criticism directed at Deepika and Ranveer ‘downright regressive’, Karan said, “They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone’s honesty.”

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Karan Johar on clickbait, rage-bait and online scrutiny of celebrities

Karan Johar also revealed that the intense scrutiny of celebrity appearances was not limited to particular seasons or couples. He said he himself had experienced similar reactions in the past, with almost every statement made on the show being analysed and interpreted.

The filmmaker pointed out that content creators and social media pages often turn celebrity interviews into material for engagement. He said people were free to analyse conversations and express their opinions, even if their content involved provocative headlines designed to attract attention.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s KWK appearance

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s appearance on Koffee With Karan was among the first occasions when they spoke at length about their relationship after years of keeping it largely private.

One of the revelations that caught viewers’ attention was Vijay’s claim that Rashmika had proposed to him nearly 100 times over the course of a year before he agreed to marry her. He also spoke about the engagement ring he had given her and revealed that he went down on one knee during their pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

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Vijay addressed speculation surrounding another ring Rashmika had previously been spotted wearing, saying he felt insulted because people had assumed it was her engagement ring, although the design was not his style.

Their interactions during the episode also became a talking point, with sections of social media questioning Vijay’s behaviour towards Rashmika.

The couple also addressed the negativity surrounding them through their respective Instagram posts. Both Rashmika and Vijay shared their thoughts on the online criticism they had been facing. Their team also approached the cybercrime authorities in Hyderabad over alleged online harassment and fabricated content targeting them.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first worked together in the 2018 Telugu romantic comedy Geetha Govindam, which emerged as a major success and made them a popular on-screen pair. They reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

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After years of keeping their romance private, the actors got engaged in October 2025 and married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.