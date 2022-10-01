Karan Johar declares Hrithik Roshan as the ‘ultimate leading man of the mainstream movies’: ‘A force of nature’

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s action thriller film Vikram Vedha released on Friday. While the box office numbers of the film are not very promising yet, Vikram Vedha is getting the support of the film fraternity. Karan Johar, Adivi Sesh, Abhishek Kapoor and others are lending their support to the film.

Karan took to Twitter and heaped praises on the film. The filmmaker praised both Hrithik and Saif in separate tweets. For Hrithik, who plays Vedha in the film, Karan wrote, “Hrithik Roshan is a force of nature… from his sinister smile to his solid swag … he is the ultimate leading man of the mainstream movies…. His VEDHA is a lion , tiger and a panther all rolled into one!!!WOW!! #VikramVedha @iHrithik.”

Karan tweeted that Saif keeps the balance intact in the film as he tweeted, “Saif Ali Khan pitches his performance brilliantly! The perfect balance of nuance and playing to the gallery! He plays VIKRAM with all the layers that the character commands with the ease of a veteran! Solid!!!!!”

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh also looked mighty impressed with the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. The actor, who was recently seen in Major, tweeted, “Quite liked #VikramVedha Stylish n Massy. Super fun watching @iHrithik play the Devil. Brilliant frames from #PSVinod garu. My congratulations to the amazing #PushkarGayatri and the producers. @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @TSeries and #YnotStudios.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director Abhishek Kapoor called the film a “blockbuster” and wrote, “Blockbuster!! Riveting!! wat an experience. @iHrithik u are absolutely gorgeous.couldn’t get my eyes off u, neither could I get enough of u.. #SaifAliKhan is a worthy opponent to a giant star. unmissable movie which must have a sequel. #vikramvedha @PushkarGayatri . Respect🙏🏼❤️”

Vikram Vedha clashed at the box office with director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, which has opened to big numbers at the box office. Earlier, actor Karthi, who stars in PS1 as Prince Vanthiyathevan had tweeted his wishes to the Vikram Vedha team. Now, actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the role of Raja Raja Chola in the film, has also tweeted sending his wishes to the Vikram Vedha team.

Jayam Ravi tweeted, “Hearing great reviews about #VikramVedha Hindi version and I’m not surprised as the Tamil version was a knockout @PushkarGayatri. A big congratz to @iHrithik & #SaifAliKhan for the success. Hugs and wishes to my bro @sash041075 for the double whammy’.”

The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the same director duo who helmed the original film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film managed to earn Rs 10.58 crores on the first day at the box office. It is important to note, that despite a great positive pre-release campaign, Vikram Vedha’s opening day collection is similar to that of Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 11.7 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera (Rs 10.2 crore).