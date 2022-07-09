Karan Johar recalls how dad Yash Johar ‘never thought it was strange’ that he was dancing to Jaya Prada’s moves as an eight-year-old

Karan Johar is back with his celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan and the filmmaker has been actively promoting the show in a series of interviews. In a recent chat, Karan was asked about the emotional support he received from his father, later producer Yash Johar, in his early years. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has often spoken about his growing-up years and how he felt he was different from the other kids, but his father accepted him for who he was.

Talking about his late father, Karan told Bollywood Bubble, “He was a very very progressive thinking and a very open-hearted, large-hearted man. He never made me feel like I was different from anybody else.” Karan recounted that he was eight years old when he first saw Jaya Prada-starrer Sargam and fell in love with the film, and his father was extremely encouraging of Karan’s choices. When Jaya Prada visited the set of Colors TV show Hunarbaaz, where Karan was a judge, the filmmaker recounted how he would copy her steps.

“I remember when I saw Sargam, I was eight years old and I used to dance to ‘Dafli Wale’, he was so proud of it. He used to make me dance in front of his friends and never once thought that it was strange that his eight-year-old son is dancing to all of Jaya Prada’s movements,” Karan shared in the interview.

Karan took over Dharma Productions after his father passed away. The late producer started the film studio with the 1980 film Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman. He later produced films such as Agneepath, Gumrah, and Duplicate among a few others. But it was Karan’s leadership that transformed Dharma into a major force in the Hindi film industry.

“He was just proud of me. I hope he is proud of me wherever he is today,” Karan said. Yash Johar passed away in 2004 after a long battle against cancer.