Karan Johar cuts a 5-tier cake as Rani Mukerji, Parineeti Chopra cheer for him, special song for director plays. Watch

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was one big fat Bollywood party where the whole of film fraternity from around the country came together to celebrate the filmmaker’s special day. Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Aryan Khan were among celebrities who attended the star-studded do.

A video from the party shows the director cutting a five-tier chocolate cake as he is surrounded by celebrities. A specially composed song plays where Karan’s status as the king of social media is celebrated. It also talks about how he invariably finds himself in the headlines.

Earlier, Gauri took to her social media platform to give a sneak peek into Karan’s cake cutting ceremony. Sharing a video of Karan cutting his birthday cake, Gauri wrote, “Happy Birthday ❤️. You are truly the One & Only.” This video is from Karan’s birthday eve, on May 24, where he rang in his birthday surrounded by some of his closest friends like Gauri, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Prabal Gurang among others.

Earlier in the day, Gauri had also shared a couple of throwback pictures of herself with Karan and Shah Rukh Khan. Wishing him on behalf of the Khan family, she wrote, “Dearest Karan, It’s the little things you do and say that make you the person you are. You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours. Love you.”

Karan’s 50th birthday bash took place in Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday night. The party was attended by who’s who of Bollywood. Actor Aamir Khan came for the party with his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, Ranbir Kapoor posed for the paps with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan came in with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, among other.

On the occasion of his birthday Karan announced a new action film. In a long social media post he wrote, “I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eye…These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I’m grateful for the brickbats, bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…All of it!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

On the work front, Karan’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be releasing on February 19, 2023. After that, he will be starting the film shoot of his yet-untiled action film in April 2023.