Karan Johar confirms Koffee With Karan to end, announces its last season: ’22 years later…’

Twenty-two years after Karan Johar made Koffee and rapid-fire part of our everyday language, the filmmaker is all set to retire his eponymous show with a very last season. On Wednesday, in an emotional video, Karan announced the date from which Koffee With Karan 9 will start streaming, adding that it will be the very last.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan had pitched the idea to his father, he had replied, ‘Who will pay to see you to talk to your friends?’

Karan Johar announces last season of Koffee With Karan

Karan shared in the promo, “This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, ‘Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyways do; who will pay you for this?’ He passed away that month on 26th June, and the very first day I shot for the show was 16th August 2004. I am here now, 8 seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened.”

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“I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don’t ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much,” Karan said emotionally.

‘One last cup of koffee with me’

He then went on to announce that this would be his last season hosting the show. “I reached a point in my life where I realized all good things have to come to an end. With a heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan. There will be trolls, comments, posts, and I am ready to take that on, but within all of that and beneath it, I know there is still abundant love for this cup of coffee. So join me in my last season of Koffee With Karan and have that one last cup of coffee with me. Cheers!”

“There are some journeys you don’t plan to end; you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love, and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” Karan said in a press statement.

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The pop culture impact of Koffee With Karan

Talking about the impact of Koffee With Karan, he added, “A lot happened. I called lovers. I called friends. I called families. I called lovers who went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I put an end to the careers of national icons. I am living with the term ‘nepo’ even today. Conjecture became a national word. So much happened.”

Koffee With Karan has had its share of iconic moments, whether it was Kangana Ranaut locking horns with Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal confessing his feelings for Katrina Kaif, or even Deepika Padukone opening up about her journey with depression. Reacting to Karan’s announcement, fans called it the end of an era; another one wrote, “No. We need more seasons.” A third fan requested that SRK appear on the show if it’s the last season and wrote, “We at least need 50 episodes for this.”

Koffee With Karan 9 will stream on JioHotstar from 14th October. While the name of celebs who will be appearing on the show have not been released, speculation suggests it will include Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna; Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan; and Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar, among others.