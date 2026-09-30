Karan Johar confirms Koffee With Karan to end, announces its last season: ’22 years later…’

Karan Johar recalled his emotional conversation with father Yash Johar as he announced the last season of Koffee With Karan. Explaining why he has decided to end the show, Karan wrote, 'You simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go.'

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 9 last seasonKaran Johar revealed Koffee With Karan 9 will be the last season (Photo: JioHotstar / YouTube Screengrab)
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Twenty-two years after Karan Johar made Koffee and rapid-fire part of our everyday language, the filmmaker is all set to retire his eponymous show with a very last season. On Wednesday, in an emotional video, Karan announced the date from which Koffee With Karan 9 will start streaming, adding that it will be the very last.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan had pitched the idea to his father, he had replied, ‘Who will pay to see you to talk to your friends?’

Karan Johar announces last season of Koffee With Karan

Karan shared in the promo, “This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, ‘Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyways do; who will pay you for this?’ He passed away that month on 26th June, and the very first day I shot for the show was 16th August 2004. I am here now, 8 seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened.”

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Also Read: Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan to return this year; Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna being adapted into a web series

“I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don’t ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much,” Karan said emotionally.

‘One last cup of koffee with me’

He then went on to announce that this would be his last season hosting the show. “I reached a point in my life where I realized all good things have to come to an end. With a heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan. There will be trolls, comments, posts, and I am ready to take that on, but within all of that and beneath it, I know there is still abundant love for this cup of coffee. So join me in my last season of Koffee With Karan and have that one last cup of coffee with me. Cheers!”

Also Read | Karan Johar found Koffee With Karan’s season 8’s rapid fire ‘most boring,’ confirms season 9 in 2025: ‘Why am I even doing this?’

“There are some journeys you don’t plan to end; you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love, and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” Karan said in a press statement.

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The pop culture impact of Koffee With Karan

Talking about the impact of Koffee With Karan, he added, “A lot happened. I called lovers. I called friends. I called families. I called lovers who went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I put an end to the careers of national icons. I am living with the term ‘nepo’ even today. Conjecture became a national word. So much happened.”

Koffee With Karan has had its share of iconic moments, whether it was Kangana Ranaut locking horns with Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal confessing his feelings for Katrina Kaif, or even Deepika Padukone opening up about her journey with depression. Reacting to Karan’s announcement, fans called it the end of an era; another one wrote, “No. We need more seasons.” A third fan requested that SRK appear on the show if it’s the last season and wrote, “We at least need 50 episodes for this.”

Koffee With Karan 9 will stream on JioHotstar from 14th October. While the name of celebs who will be appearing on the show have not been released, speculation suggests it will include Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna; Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan; and Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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