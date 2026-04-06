Karan Johar celebrates Homebound’s Best Film win at Chetak Screen Awards 2026: ‘A massive shoutout to the main man, Neeraj Ghaywan’

Karan Johar has never been shy about what Homebound means to him. When it premiered at Cannes to a nine-minute standing ovation, he posted. When it made the Oscar shortlist, he posted. When it missed the final nomination, he posted that too. On Sunday, after the movie won the Best Film award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, he posted again.

Sharing photos from the awards, he wrote, “We won best film for HOMEBOUND at the Chetak Screen awards, we are all so elated and proud.” On his Instagram story, he added: “Best film Screen Awards!!! So proud of Homebound!! To the entire cast and crew of this special film and a massive shoutout to the main man, Neeraj Ghaywan. All of us at Dharma Productions are humbled by this honour.”