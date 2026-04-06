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Karan Johar celebrates Homebound’s Best Film win at Chetak Screen Awards 2026: ‘A massive shoutout to the main man, Neeraj Ghaywan’
Karan Johar took to Instagram to celebrate after Homebound won the Best Film award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026.
Karan Johar has never been shy about what Homebound means to him. When it premiered at Cannes to a nine-minute standing ovation, he posted. When it made the Oscar shortlist, he posted. When it missed the final nomination, he posted that too. On Sunday, after the movie won the Best Film award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, he posted again.
Sharing photos from the awards, he wrote, “We won best film for HOMEBOUND at the Chetak Screen awards, we are all so elated and proud.” On his Instagram story, he added: “Best film Screen Awards!!! So proud of Homebound!! To the entire cast and crew of this special film and a massive shoutout to the main man, Neeraj Ghaywan. All of us at Dharma Productions are humbled by this honour.”
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Also Read – Dhurandhar sweeps Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with 14 wins
The award was presented at the ceremony held on April 5 in Mumbai, broadcast live on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Homebound secured three awards in total at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, with Best Film being its headline honour. The evening’s most decorated film overall was Dhurandhar, which took home 14 awards.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
The Chetak Screen Awards, organised by The Indian Express Group, work on a straightforward premise: the best work wins, regardless of box office numbers or star power. The 2026 winners were chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body of 53 filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices whose involvement lends the awards a credibility that is difficult to question.
The voting process was given structure by Dr Priya Jaikumar, who chairs Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and serves as scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy. She drew up the grading guidelines that each member followed when casting their vote.
The Academy counts among its members Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, Vidya Balan, Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, and Rajiv Menon, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on YouTube