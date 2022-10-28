scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Karan Johar celebrates 6 years of Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: ‘A piece of my own dil…’

Helmed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Ae Dil Hai MushkilKaran Johar and Anushka Sharma from the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (Photo: DharmaMovies/Twitter)

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Friday, shared a heartfelt note and celebrated six years of his romantic drama film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post which he captioned, “A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gambit of emotions between love, friendship and of course – ek tarfaa pyaar! The cast, the team, the music – everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I’m eternally grateful #6YearsOfADHM #aedilhaimushkil.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil marked the comeback film of director Karan Johar in 2016 after 4 years. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan were seen in guest appearance roles in the film. The film was declared a hit at the box office and even after six years of its release, the songs of the film still remain unforgettable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Dharma Productions also shared the video, which they captioned, “A film that makes your dil feel a thousand emotions of ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat, heartbreak & the sukoon of unconditional dosti! Celebrating #6YearsOfADHM.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Karan Johar will be next directing a romantic comedy film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Anushka will be next seen in a sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:58:16 pm
