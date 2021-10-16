Karan Johar celebrates 23 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Not just a film, an emotion that remains eternal’

Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji was considered a milestone in the 90’s slew of romantic dramas. The film celebrated love and friendship and is still a family favourite today. KKHH completes 23 years of its release today, and Karan Johar took to his social media accounts to mark the occasion.

KJo wrote, “23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories. This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today. Gratitude to the best cast, crew and the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on. Thank you.” The post was flooded with love and appreciation from tennis ace Sania Mirza, who called it her ‘favourite movie ever’, while author and director Tahira Kashyap wrote, “It is my go-to film today along with K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham).”

The video included montage of clips with titles, including ‘generation-defining romance’, ‘timeless symphonies’, ‘soul touching friendships’, and the ‘rhythm of unrequited feelings.’ The video ended with a note that said, “Not just a film, an emotion that remains eternal.”

The film also starred Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Sana Saeed, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998.

In August, Karan appeared as a special guest on the reality show Indian Idol 12. He recalled signing Salman Khan for KKHH, who played the role of Aman, Kajol’s fiancé in the film. The filmmaker remembered on the show that initially he was turned down by three to four actors as they did not want to play Aman’s role. Salman agreed to do the part without even listening to the narration. He told Karan that he knows his father, late producer Yash Johar and that’s why he agreed to do the part.