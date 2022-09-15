Karan Johar reveals he just had a break-up, thanks Varun Dhawan for being supportive

On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, host Karan Johar revealed that he had recently broken up with his partner. The episode featured Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor as guests.

After discussing infidelity in marriages, Varun couldn’t help but roast Karan and asked him why he was so interested in the subject. KJo answered, “I’m interested in human behaviour in general.” Varun kept prodding, “Have you cheated in your relationship? Are you a cheater?” The host replied, “Am I cheating? I’ve to be in a relationship to cheat.” Varun said, “So you’re not saying that you are not in a relationship?” Karan answered, “You know I’m not, and you know I broke up.” Varun then said, “That’s what I wanted to hear.” The host added that Varun had been very supportive in that relationship. “I’m not cheating, because I have nothing to cheat on.”

During the course of the episode, Varun Dhawan also revealed that he had begun to doubt himself as Karan Johar had not cast him in his recent productions. He felt that he had been slipping in his game. “Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can’t do these roles. For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyze where I can possibly improve,” he said.

Varun was last seen in the film Juggjugg Jeeyo, which performed decently at the box office. Karan’s next directorial is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.