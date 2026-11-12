Filmmaker Karan Johar has called out Bollywood’s growing herd mentality, questioning why actors are increasingly obsessed with playing alpha male characters and want to have a say in almost every aspect of filmmaking. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan spoke about actors interfering in casting decisions, questioning VFX budgets and wanting to control promotional campaigns instead of focusing on their performances.

Karan revealed that he has encountered lead actors questioning characters during narrations because they aren’t aggressive or dominant enough.

“I’m concerned with the herd mentality. I’m very concerned with confused artists and filmmakers who don’t follow their instincts like they used to, or perhaps want to, because they are conforming to what they believe is box-office friendly. I’ve heard lead actors stop narrations and say, ‘This character is not alpha enough,’ or ‘This character is not front-footed enough’,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Drawing a comparison with Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Karan said that a successful romantic hero need not always be aggressive or dominant. He pointed out that Raj in the film was a gentle and passive character who refused to fight Simran’s father and instead chose to seek his blessings before marrying her.

He also cited the success of Saiyaara, which featured an empathetic romantic hero, despite the popularity of films such as Kabir Singh, Animal and Dhurandhar, which have more aggressive male protagonists. Karan questioned why actors continue to chase a particular kind of hero when audiences have also embraced softer, more sensitive characters.

ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece, shares wedding photos

Karan Johar on actors questioning VFX budgets, casting choices

Karan also spoke about the questions he has faced from actors while discussing his films, including whether a project has something deeply rooted in it, whether it features folklore and what its VFX budget is.

Story continues below this ad

“I’ve had actors ask me if the film has anything deeply rooted. What does that mean? Rooted in what? I hope it’s rooted in a great script. I hope it’s rooted in great content. We are making a Hindi-language film or an Indian film which is rooted in the language and the syntax of our cinema. Isn’t that enough? I’m being asked, ‘What is your VFX budget?’ How is that your problem? Will I make a tacky-looking film because I want to make money off a bad film? No, I’ll obviously do my best,” he said.

The filmmaker was also unhappy with actors questioning his casting choices. He said that once an actor has agreed to be part of a film, decisions about the rest of the cast should be left to the filmmaker and casting team.

Karan said actors increasingly want to be involved in decisions beyond their performances, including box-office predictions, trade analysis, publicity campaigns, trailer cuts and posters.

“I’m flummoxed with people’s insecurities. Maybe it’s vulnerabilities, but I’m reading them as insecurities. I’m surprised and shocked that they want to do everything but act. They want to become box-office gurus, trade analysts, perception setters, campaign makers, trailer cutters and poster makers. When are you acting exactly?” he questioned.

Story continues below this ad

Karan Johar says filmmakers are responsible too

Karan also admitted that filmmakers and producers are partly responsible for this situation, saying they have been “deeply complicit in the creation of this monstrosity” by giving in to actors’ demands rather than pushing back. He added that filmmakers often choose to say yes because refusing such demands can be stressful.

He said he values the opinions of veterans like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, as their years of experience, knowledge and understanding of the industry are far greater than his own.

However, Karan said he expects actors to understand the responsibilities of a filmmaker, particularly when they are making and funding a project.

Karan Johar has spoken about Bollywood’s herd mentality before

This is not the first time Karan has spoken about Bollywood’s tendency to follow successful films rather than trust original ideas.

Story continues below this ad

At The Week Salon in April 2026, he had said, “If one film works in a certain zone, there will be ten more.”

In June 2025, he had similarly spoken to Bollywood Hungama about the industry’s habit of copying successful formulas, citing the popularity of Pushpa, Chhaava and Stree.

“We all need to have individual thoughts that are unique to ourselves,” he had said.

In a July 2024 interview with Faye D’Souza, Karan had also criticised filmmakers for blindly following box-office trends.

Story continues below this ad

“If Jawan and Pathaan worked, should we do only action? Then everybody’s running that way. Then suddenly a love story would work. I feel like we are running around like headless chickens. Conviction has taken a complete beating, and it’s all about herd mentality,” he said.