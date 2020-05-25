Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

Karan Johar turns 48: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and others wish filmmaker

On the occasion of Karan Johar's 48th birthday, celebrities and fans took to social media to wish the filmmaker.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2020 9:08:50 am
karan johar birthday Karan Johar turns 48 today. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Karan Johar celebrates his 48th birthday today. The filmmaker, who marked his directorial debut with the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), is receiving a lot of love from celebrities and fans.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and wrote, “Stay blessed you amazing person. Happy birthday Karan Johar.”

Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy birthday to the best of the best.”

Sonam Kapoor said she cannot wait to celebrate the moment with Karan Johar. In a tweet, she mentioned, “Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!”

ananya panday karan johar Anany Panday wished Karan Johar on his birthday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) maheep kapoor wished karan johar Maheep Kapoor posted this photo to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) rakul preet singh wishes karan johar Rakul Preet also wished Karan Johar. (Photo: Rakul Preet/Instagram)

Filmmaker Milap Javeri wrote how Karan Johar inspired him. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @karanjohar I Became a writer coz of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!” No doubt you have inspired many like me! Keep doing so! Wish you a wonderful year and lots more success and happiness! Thanks for all the support during #Marjaavaan Big hug!”

Wishing Karan Johar on his birthday, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy wrote, “U are dharma karma and all things good . May ur love & light shine always”

Amjad Ali, Dabboo Ratnani and Manish Malhotra were among others to wish the filmmaker.

