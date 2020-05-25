Karan Johar turns 48: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and others wish filmmaker

Karan Johar turns 48 today. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, Ananya Panday/Instagram) Karan Johar turns 48 today. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Karan Johar celebrates his 48th birthday today. The filmmaker, who marked his directorial debut with the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), is receiving a lot of love from celebrities and fans.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and wrote, “Stay blessed you amazing person. Happy birthday Karan Johar.”

Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy birthday to the best of the best.”

Sonam Kapoor said she cannot wait to celebrate the moment with Karan Johar. In a tweet, she mentioned, “Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!”

Happy birthday ⁦@karanjohar⁩ 🥳👏👏👏 I Became a writer coz of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!” No doubt you have inspired many like me! Keep doing so! Wish you a wonderful year and lots more success and happiness! Thanks for all the support during #Marjaavaan Big hug!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/pVbLXYc7Zh — Milap (@zmilap) May 24, 2020

He has always been giving me selfie lessons! Happy birthday my favourite @karanjohar ❤️ And look @KanganaTeam is peeping in 😻#HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/d4G8ju5ySj — Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) May 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to the very talented @karanjohar God Bless! pic.twitter.com/jtmsofJQS8 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) May 24, 2020

Anany Panday wished Karan Johar on his birthday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Anany Panday wished Karan Johar on his birthday. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Maheep Kapoor posted this photo to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Maheep Kapoor posted this photo to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Rakul Preet also wished Karan Johar. (Photo: Rakul Preet/Instagram) Rakul Preet also wished Karan Johar. (Photo: Rakul Preet/Instagram)

You’ve been a mentor.. a friend.. a guide and sometimes a father to show me the way ahead and tell me things for how they are and should be .. I’ve known you over 20 years now and can confidently say you’re one in a million & we love you ❤️ happiest bday @karanjohar love u loads pic.twitter.com/BZBWl5WI8X — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) May 25, 2020

Filmmaker Milap Javeri wrote how Karan Johar inspired him. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @karanjohar I Became a writer coz of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!” No doubt you have inspired many like me! Keep doing so! Wish you a wonderful year and lots more success and happiness! Thanks for all the support during #Marjaavaan Big hug!”

Wishing Karan Johar on his birthday, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy wrote, “U are dharma karma and all things good . May ur love & light shine always”

Amjad Ali, Dabboo Ratnani and Manish Malhotra were among others to wish the filmmaker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd