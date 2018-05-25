Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Bollywood floods its favourite filmmaker with warm wishes

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt had the sweetest things to say about Karan Johar. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt had the sweetest things to say about Karan Johar.

Bollywood’s favourite filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his 46th birthday today. While Karan rang in his 46th with his near and dear ones at an intimate terrace party in New York, Bollywood celebrities have flooded his social media accounts with warm wishes for his special day. From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, Karan seems to be the apple of everybody’s eyes.

Here’s what Bollywood celebrities are saying about Karan on his birthday. Sharing a picture with the Student of the Year director on Instagram, Alia posted the most adorable birthday wish, “Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must’ve done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you. Love you to the moon and back karan. Thank you for being you. Miss you ❤️.”

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif expressed how Karan is the perfect friend that anybody could have, “Happy birthday @karanjohar … U always have time for people , and have so much love , care and compassion for everyone. May all the love and happiness u give around , return to u this year ❤️🌟”

Happy birthday @karanjohar ! Wish you all things wonderful! Have a blast. Lots of love 😘😘😘♥️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 25, 2018

The best, dancer, director & friend that this industry has! Our lives would be really boring without your wit & charm! Happy Birthday @karanjohar!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday darling @karanjohar … like u smiling like this.. not pouting 😜sooo upset im missing ur birthday bash😜 pic.twitter.com/FlLCrkiAyT — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 25, 2018

He’s a legend in d making or perhaps already one.He is a have not inside, but outside he has manifested a world of riches in goodwill.Probably d hardest working man I know n probably least known 4 that skill as he makes it look so easy.I call him pappu. Happy birthday @karanjohar — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday @karanjohar! For always being there for me, to guiding me, to directing me and for just giving the best hugs coz you feel like it…. I will always be eternally grateful. You’ve turned a year younger, again!! Have a blast. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 25, 2018

.@karanjohar sending warm wishes and lots of happiness your way! ❤💫

Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/nYdQajGMFp — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2018

Happpy bdayyyy to d most charming person in town @karanjohar !! Hope you have the best year ever filled with sunshine and smiles , laughter and love ❤️❤️🤗 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2018

Throwback to the day you taught me how to pout!! But ive learnt so much more from you Karan. Happpy happpy bday!!! They really dont make humans like you anymore .. ❤️❤️❤️ @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/0wVSdOOyAz — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday Karan. Much love, big hug and best wishes always. 😊 @karanjohar — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 25, 2018

Happie bday @karanjohar ur love n support keeps me going!!!! N on ur bday I wish u love happiness n joy!!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 25, 2018

Happy bday @karanjohar! Keep inspiring! 🧡🎂 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 25, 2018

Happy birthday @karanjohar sir! Your birthday gift from us is expected on the 23rd of november! ❤🤗🙏 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 25, 2018

May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you 💖✨💖 @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 25, 2018

Even Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma had all good things to say about her director. She wrote on Twitter, “May your pout grow stronger, sassier and snazzier with each year ! Happy happiest to you 💖✨💖 @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/x58yoEhBUZ.” Karan’s upcoming production venture Bucket List marks Madhuri Dixit’s foray into Marathi cinema. Dixit even put up a video sending Karan “warm wishes and lots of happiness.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan also posted a birthday wish for the ‘legend’ary filmmaker on Twitter. He wrote, “He’s a legend in d making or perhaps already one.He is a have not inside, but outside he has manifested a world of riches in goodwill.Probably d hardest working man I know n probably least known 4 that skill as he makes it look so easy.I call him pappu. Happy birthday @karanjohar.”

Farhan Akhtar, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet, Mohanlal, Anil Kapoor and a host of other celebs also made time to wish the actor on his 46th birthday.

