Karan Johar: A filmmaker who owns every space of entertainment imaginable

A few months back, as I sat down to read Karan Johar’s memoir An Unsuitable Boy, I found myself turning pages, not because of its literary excellence but because in the initial part of his book the filmmaker mentioned how he was a socially awkward and a reserved person with food being his best companion. Imagine a celebrity who you know for his outgoing nature, his quick-wittedness, his uninhibited attitude and his umpteen friendships in Bollywood, was once struggling with personal inadequacies. But as soon as I finished reading the memoir, I could connect the dots of Karan’s evolution from a shy boy to a man who diverted the attention of Bollywood buffs from just actors to the person who makes these actors look good on screen – the film director.

It would not be a stretch if I say Karan Johar is someone who is unlike any other filmmaker of Bollywood. He is the one who is as big a television celebrity as a B-town personality, he is the one who speaks his mind, he has no qualms about accepting his sexuality and is confident about his choices in life even if it includes being a single father and lately he has owned the space of radio jockeying as well with his love advice to his callers on a radio show. His presence in every space of entertainment imaginable makes it indisputable that the filmmaker has expanded his horizons.

Karan Johar – the television host is all about a lot of laughter and candid conversations. Over the years, seeing him on the television grilling Bollywood celebrities as they sit on the sassy couch of TV chat show Koffee With Karan has always been a delight. If it would not have been him, imagine who would have had the courage to ask Salman Khan if he is a virgin or Ranbir Kapoor about whom is he vacationing with. Even when the jokes were directed at him, Karan knew how to bounce back or laugh at himself. Not just as a host, but also as a judge of many TV reality shows, Karan has been a godfather to many. The connection he made with his audience and the contestants is worth a mention. He laughed with them in their joy and got emotional in their pain. He knows exactly when to pull up someone and when to boost morale. Such has been the aura of a hit Bollywood filmmaker on television.

And, when the tables turn, and the witty host of a talk show is fired with questions as tricky as his, KJo replies to them with quotable quotes. Pick up any YouTube video where Bollywood’s movie mafia is being interviewed and you will find him indulging in a sensible straight talk. He has no fear in calling spade a spade and applies no filters even if that means accepting his own flaws. It wouldn’t be wrong in calling Karan Johar a people’s person.

Karan has come out candidly and unabashed on matters of sex and sexual orientation. His own sexual orientation has been a matter of gossip for a long time but he accepted in front of the world like a boss. One of his quotes reads as, “Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won’t only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me.”

Over the years, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has come at peace with his choices in life. When any other filmmaker will shy away from even making an appearance in public, he is the one who will dance his heart out in front of thousand people. Why wouldn’t he? In his own words, he is a true-blue Punjabi. “Look—I’m Punjabi, I like to dance and I dance in a strange way that can be a cross between a Hindi film heroine and a mad Punjabi man. And I’m OK, (with that)” said Karan in an interview to a publication. Also, his latest avatar of a single parent to his twins, Yash and Roohi has got everyone talking about the tinsel town’s beloved director-producer.

Karan Johar’s decision was scrutinised by many but his decision definitely served as a right example in people’s endeavour to do away with certain mindsets. While the idea of motherhood is celebrated in its full glory, Karan familiarised the masses with the idea of a ‘single father.’

Today, on his 46th birthday, I can say Karan has created his own space in the hearts of many that is not buffeted by the fortune of his films at the ticket counters.

