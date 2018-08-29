Karan Johar tells Ayushmann Khurrana how to keep extramarital affairs at bay

Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana talk about extramarital affairs. Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana talk about extramarital affairs.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to Karan Johar for advice on how to keep extra-marital affairs at bay, and the filmmaker was quick to give suggestions. This happened as a part of the second season of ISHQ 104.8 FM’s popular show Calling Karan.

Ayushmann, worried about how women approach him for extramarital affair, asked Karan, “How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man… How should I do this?”

Karan had a quick solution to Ayushmann’s problem, read a statement. “For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that ‘Listen I am married’. Well it’s very simple, it’s the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.

“Just laugh at something she says. Like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’. Or something similar, like ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife.”

Last seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann is married to his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap. The actor has never shied away from professing his love for his wife on social media and often shares photos with her. On the work front, the actor is currently prepping for his upcoming films Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.

