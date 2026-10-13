Karan Johar asks Salman Khan if he’s still a virgin on Koffee With Karan 9: ‘Control bro’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the last season of his celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. He also revealed that the first guest of the finale season 9 is none other than, Salman Khan. Johar has released the first official teaser of the upcoming episode, featuring the actor and the host. The duo was seen engaging in fun conversations, in their own style.

In the promo video, Karan Johar was seen welcoming his guest Salman Khan with an interesting introduction. Indicating towards Salman’s viral comment to Sonam Wangchuk: “A wise man once said, ‘Its done bro’. So, who better to kick off my final season than the man himself – Salman Khan.” The actor instantly went and sat on Karan’s seat, making the filmmaker sit on the guest couch. “Should I sit there?” Karan asked. “Ya, sit there. After Koffee With Karan, here we have Koffee With Salman,” the actor smiled and replied.