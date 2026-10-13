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Karan Johar asks Salman Khan if he’s still a virgin on Koffee With Karan 9: ‘Control bro’
Actor Salman Khan is set to grace the couch in the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 9. The episode is set to premiere on October 14.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the last season of his celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. He also revealed that the first guest of the finale season 9 is none other than, Salman Khan. Johar has released the first official teaser of the upcoming episode, featuring the actor and the host. The duo was seen engaging in fun conversations, in their own style.
In the promo video, Karan Johar was seen welcoming his guest Salman Khan with an interesting introduction. Indicating towards Salman’s viral comment to Sonam Wangchuk: “A wise man once said, ‘Its done bro’. So, who better to kick off my final season than the man himself – Salman Khan.” The actor instantly went and sat on Karan’s seat, making the filmmaker sit on the guest couch. “Should I sit there?” Karan asked. “Ya, sit there. After Koffee With Karan, here we have Koffee With Salman,” the actor smiled and replied.
Then, going back to Salman’s famous ‘I am a virgin’ comment on the earlier season, Karan Johar asked Salman, “Are you still a virgin?” To which, he responded, “Control, brother, Control.” Later in the teaser, Salman Khan joked if Karan lied to everyone about Koffee With Karan season 19 being the last season, just to invite everyone on his show. The filmmaker instantly denied, as Salman hilariously said, “Tussi na jaao Karan.”
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“You seem so different, just a lot more composed,” Karan asked. “All the advices that I’ve given, it is high time that I follow my own advices,” Salman laughed. They also spoke about Salman Khan’s recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, where he addressed the sensitive topics of trolling, paparazzi culture and more. “If I find the person who put a camera in the phone…,” the Kick actor joked. Towards the end of the clip, when the host told Salman to fight for the iconic KWK hamper, he smiled and replied, “Why will I fight for the hamper? I’ll fight for pamper! Pamper!”
Along with the teaser, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “Brewing our final Koffee. Catch the first episode of the last season tomorrow at 7 PM, only on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar.” The first episode of Koffee With Karan 9 will stream 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.
Salman Khan made his Koffee With Karan debut in 2013, during its fourth season. The actor had featured in the premiere episode with his father-screenwriter Salim Khan. He also appeared in Season 5 to celebrate the show’s 100th episode, along with his brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.
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