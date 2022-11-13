Karan Johar announces new release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, praises Ranveer-Alia pairing: ‘Machayega dhoom…’

Karan Johar announced the new release date for his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The romantic comedy is slated for release on April 28 next year and would see him return to the director’s seat after 7 years. Karan also shared a poem describing the film and star cast in Hindi.

The note read, “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We’re overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023.”

Prior to the note, Karan had posted interesting trivia about the star cast, that also features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. He had written in Hindi, “7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn’t that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer… what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age… buzurg to jawaani… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Love will be revived after 7 years with music by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya matching his tune. Alia will star in the film and Ranveer will have a blast, what a pair, what a film. Jaya will be in an unseen avatar and you will fall in love with Shabana. Dharmendra’s swag is still intact, we are coming and this is a fact. So wait for the evening for my message. This film is for every age group – young ones to senior citizens).”

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared the announcements on their social media pages as well. Karan had last directed the film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.