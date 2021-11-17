Karan Johar all set to announce first-ever action franchise, film to feature a ‘dashing face’

Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions is on a roll. After working on the supernatural franchise Brahmastra, the filmmaker is all set to announce an action franchise. Taking to Instagram, KJo shared that his company is working on its ‘first-ever action franchise’. Posting a video, he teased fans about the upcoming project, which will star a ‘dashing face’ in the lead role.

The 39-second video opens with the words ‘A kick of drama, a punch of thrill’, followed by ‘A year of blood and sweat, a knockout story’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The video also reveals that the film is going to be the first of many in the franchise. As it asks audience to stay tuned for the announcement that’s set to happen on Thursday, it adds that the movie will have a ‘dashing face’. The video ends with gunfire sounds hinting at an action-packed drama.

“Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first-ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!!!,” Karan Johar captioned the video.

Fans were quick to speculate about the film. While a few thought it’s the build-up to announce Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, others felt it was a new project that stars Shanaya Kapoor. A few users also asked KJo to rather work with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Dulhania 3.

Guess, we will have to wait till tomorrow to know more about this action franchise from Dharma Productions.