Karan Johar announces an action film on 50th birthday, says ‘grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets’

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Wednesday and to mark his special day, the director announced that he will commence the shoot of his action film in April 2023, after the release of his next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in February 2023.

The filmmaker shared a note on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Love it! ❤️😂” A part of his note read, “The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day, I would like to announce my next directorial feature…”

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani celebrated the producer’s birthday on the sets of their upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. In a video shared by Dharma Productions’ Instagram handle, Varun and Kiara sang ‘happy birthday’ for the filmmaker.

Varun and Kiara touched Karan’s feet as Karan looked around a bit awkwardly. Karan said, “You know I love you, right?” Varun then announces to the entire unit, “Karan sir abhi 50 saal ke hogaye. (Karan sir is now 50) He is obviously a legend for all of us.”

Karan had a lavish party on Tuesday night to mark his 50th birthday. The party was attended by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, among others. Photos from the intimate dinner party with a three-tier cake were shared on social media.

Karan is looking forward to the release of his next production Jugjugg Jeeyo that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul alongside Varun and Kiara. Karan is also returning with his chat show, Koffee with Karan, and had earlier shared photos from the set of the show, which will return on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar instead of television.

With the announcement of Karan’s next after the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film, it seems like Takht has been pushed further in the future. Karan had announced the period drama before the pandemic with a star cast that included Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.