Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor will dance to ‘Dola Re Dola’ at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding: Blast from the past

After days of speculation and rumours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married in Rajasthan. The couple, along with their family, arrived at the destination on February 4 and the guests have also started to arrive. Karan Johar, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted arriving at Jaisalmer Sunday afternoon.

While there is a lot of hush-hush around the pre-wedding festivities which will begin today, Karan and Shahid had already decided months ago about their dance performance at Sidharth-Kiara’s sangeet. When Kiara and Shahid graced Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan quizzed Kiara about her wedding plans and asked her, “Will I be invited?” Kiara replied, “Of course.” Karan then said that he and Shahid will dance on Dola Re Dola at her wedding. On hearing this, Kiara was left laughing out loud.

According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on Sunday evening. Manish Malhotra, Akash Ambani among others were also clicked arriving at Jaisalmer. Neither Kiara nor Sidharth has given an official statement about their wedding. However, when the paps congratulated Sidharth, the actor replied with a smile, “Thank you.”

#sidharthmalhotra arrives at his wedding at Jaisalmer along with this family. His bride is allready waiting 🙂❤️ @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/D81SZIYE4R — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) February 4, 2023

Sidharth’s family interacted with the paps. His mother Rimma Malhotra was asked about Kiara becoming her daughter-in-law. Rimma replied and said, “Bohut excited hai (We are very excited).” Sidharth’s brother also had a similar reaction and said, “We are all excited.”

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The couple, who kept their relationship under wraps for several years, met at the wrap party of Lust Stories. The duo also starred together in the film Shershah.